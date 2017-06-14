OnePlus 5 reservation opens in China; 8GB RAM variant available

If you are residing in China and happen to be a fan of OnePlus, here is a great news for you. The much-awaited OnePlus 5 which is slated for a June 21 launch in the country, is now open for reservation. One can pre-book the device on OnePlus official flagship store on Jingdong (JD.com).

The reservation opened on June 14, which is today, at 10 AM (CST) and will continue until June 22 when the smartphone goes on sale. Moreover, the 8GB RAM variant is stocked and can be reserved as well. So those who are hungry for extra storage space, you can place your orders now. As expected, OnePlus has been careful enough to not reveal the pricing of the phone.

Anyway, it is being speculated that the OnePlus 5 will carry a price tag of around 3000 Yuan. One thing for sure, it will not cross the 3000 Yuan mark. The Jingdong reservation page for the smartphone has allowed us to take another peek at its design and specs. As we already know, the flagship smartphone from OnePlus will have two memory variants; one with 8 GB and another with 6GB. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and have UFS storage.

On the optics front, it will have horizontally places rear dual cameras. While the camera configurations have not been disclosed officially, it will most likely have one RGB and another Monochrome sensor. We say this based on a Black and White picture released by the OnePlus CEO yesterday.

Design-wise, the OnePlus 5 is to sport a metal unibody design with U-shaped antenna band design on the rear panel. It features a front fingerprint sensor. Up until now, we have seen the device in only Black color, but there are possibilities of more color options.

As you can see, already over 50,000 reservations have been made for the smartphone. We are not surprised since it was quite expected. We are pretty sure that the OnePlus 5 will sell like hot cakes when it goes on sale.