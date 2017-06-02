OnePlus 5 retail packaging confirms rear dual cameras

Now that it is kind of confirmed that the OnePlus 5 is going to launch on June 15, the anticipation for the smartphone is higher than before. Moreover, the folks at OnePlus has started dropping hints about the features of the upcoming flagship to entice the customers.

Talking about the specifications, courtesy of numerous leaks, we have got quite a fair idea on what the OnePlus 5 will bring. As we know, one of its most talked about features is the camera setup. All of the reports have pointed towards a rear dual-camera setup on the OnePlus 5. However, the arrangement of the camera sensors has been a matter of confusion.

Some leaks have suggested a vertical setup, while others have claimed that the dual cameras will be placed horizontally. Anyway, we have come across a new image that is said to be of the retail box of the OnePlus 5. And guess what it says?

Well, one side of the box reads, 'Dual Camera. Clearer Photos'. So apparently, the flagship phone from OnePlus will indeed arrive with dual cameras on its back. Unfortunately, the alignment of the camera sensors still remains a mystery.

In any case, we just to have wait for a couple of weeks to put an end to all our confusions. Coming to the pricing part of the smartphone, up until now, we had no clue on how much the OnePlus 5 would cost.

However, a well-known industry analyst has speculated that the handset will carry a higher price tag than its predecessor OnePlus 3T.

