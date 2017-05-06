OnePlus 5 screenshot leaks showing 8GB RAM; Summer launch confirmed

It won't be an exaggeration to say that the OnePlus 5 is one of the most highly anticipated smartphones in the market. We say this as the device is getting leaked almost every day. We are getting something or the other related to the smartphone revealing its details.

Yesterday, we saw that the OnePlus 5 was listed on OppoMart for $449 (approx. Rs. 29,000). This listing also revealed the key specifications of the smartphone including Snapdragon 835 SoC, Dash Charge 2.0, and 8GB RAM to mention a few. A few other details have been revealed by leaks and speculations. In fact, the company also put up a teaser confirming that the OnePlus 5 is in the making.

Screenshot leaks showing 8GB RAM Now, a leaked screenshot alleged to be that of the OnePlus 5 has hit the web. It is the screenshot of the About screen of the highly anticipated upcoming flagship killer from China. It has somewhat confirmed a few details of the smartphone including the use of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity. The software shown in the screenshot is Hydrogen OS, which means that it is the Chinese version of the OnePlus 5. Source Arriving this summer While OnePlus 5 was rumored to be unveiled in June, the company has confirmed the same exclusively to The Verge that the smartphone is coming this summer. This puts an end to rumors and speculations regarding the launch date. Source Why OnePlus 5? The moniker OnePlus 4 skipped as the number four is considered unlucky in the country, but the OnePlus 5 didn't get its name as it is the fifth phone to be launched by them. Many OnePlus employees consider themselves as fans of the number five jersey of Robert Horry, the former NBA player. Dual camera render leaked earlier While the OnePlus 5 is speculated to arrive with a dual camera setup at its rear as the other flagship smartphones in the market, a leaked render too reveals the same. The render shows the black variant of the smartphone featuring a dual-lens rear camera.