OnePlus 5 screenshots revealed by CEO; shows HydrogenOS and clean UI

We have already seen quite a lot of teasers, rumors, leaks and camera samples of OnePlus 5 surfacing online. All this gave away one or the other unspoken specs of the upcoming handset.

Now, an interesting information has been leaked out revealing the software details. Liu Zuohu, OnePlus CEO and founder uploaded a screenshot captured by this handset. As per the information revealed by his Weibo account, he has been using this smartphone from few weeks. Now, this screenshot showing the home screen of the device confirmed this revelation.

Also Read: OnePlus 5 teaser confirms dual camera setup on the rear

When observed carefully, we can see the HydrogenOS running in this device with a neat user interface. Apart from that, we can also figure the connectivity options included in this device such as VoLTE, 4G, and dual SIM.

No other information are revealed by this screenshot. But, the earlier leaks and rumors gave away almost entire specs of the device. The device is said to be powered by Snapdragon 835 chipset and 6GB of RAM.

Also Read: OnePlus 5 battery to charge from 0% to 100% in just 30 minutes

To recall, the device was rumored to come with 8GB of RAM, but some sources claim that it can be a fake speculation. The OnePlus 5 is expected to sport a dual camera setup on the rear with horizontal alignment. The leaks pertaining to this setup have leaked several times and even today.

As per the rumors, we are expecting this device to get launched in dark red, gold, black and light blue/cyan color variants. Since this much-hyped OnePlus smartphone will be launched within few days, it is preferred to wait patiently instead of drawing conclusions about its specs.

Source