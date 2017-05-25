OnePlus 5 will use Snapdragon 835 SoC for improved performance

After the many rumors and leaks regarding the upcoming flagship killer - the OnePlus 5, there is an interesting confirmation from the company.

OnePlus has taken to its official forum to announce that the OnePlus 5 will feature the latest octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC under its hood. It is claimed by the company that this processor will help the smartphone render an efficient, powerful and smooth performance. Ultimately, the company aims at rendering a flawlessly smooth performance for the OnePlus 5 users with the Snapdragon 835 SoC.

Flawlessly smooth performance Besides saying that the OnePlus 5 will get a flawlessly smooth performance, the forum revealed that the developers have added a new feature to the OxygenOS that will help in managing the app performance by de-prioritizizng apps those are not used frequently. This way, the power consumption will be improved also enhancing the overall performance. Use of Snapdragon 835 SoC confirmed The previous rumors regarding the OnePlus 5 did point out at the presence of the Snapdragon 835 SoC, but there wasn't any official confirmation regarding the same. For now, we can't expect to know more details. OnePlus hasn't named the new OxygenOS feature meant for improved performance. We may get to know more about the OnePlus 5 in the coming weeks as the official announcement gets closer. What we know for now To recap what we know about the OnePlus 5, it is believed that the device will feature a 5.5-inch QHD 1440p display and run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat topped with OxygenOS. The Snapdragon 835 SoC is believed to be coupled with 6GB or 8GB RAM. The OnePlus 5 is likely to boast a dual-lens 12MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie shooter onboard.

