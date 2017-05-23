OnePlus 5 sports fingerprint scanner on front; may include 3.5mm headphone jack

The rumors regarding the highly-anticipated smartphone, OnePlus 5 is never going to end until the company officially announces the device. We have seen almost entire specs of the device because of the rumors and leaks surfaced online.

Now its the turn of officials to confirm the design leaked so far. OnePlus CEO, Liu Zuotu spoke about the fingerprint scanner integrated into the device whereas, Carl Pei, the Co-Founder of OnePlus tweeted about the presence of headphone jack on the upcoming OnePlus smartphone. Let us see in detail what are the other information given away from them.

Placement of Fingerprint scanner There were quite a lot of rumors surrounding the placement of fingerprint scanner on the new OnePlus 5 phone. As a confirmation to the realistic one, Liu Zuotu, CEO of OnePlus stated that the phone will have a fingerprint sensor placed on the front. He confirmed this on his Weibo account while answering to a comment. Also Read: OnePlus 5 leaks showing its rear; Which will be the final design? Phone will not ditch 3.5mm headphone jack Apart from a sensor, there was also a confusion regarding the presence of audio jack on the device. Now, a new tweet by the Co-Founder of OnePlus, Carl Pei, speaks about the presence of 3.5mm headphone jack. He hints that the audio jack may not be placed on the bottom panel like the OnePlus 3T. Though he did not directly mention the presence of audio jack, his explicit response in the twitter is making everyone to believe that they may not ditch it to follow the current trend. Other rumors yet to be confirmed Recently, the company has confirmed that the name of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone will not be OnePlus 4. This is another hint by the company that they may name it as OnePlus 5. Also Read: OnePlus 5 colors teased via official tweet; Red variant likely But there are few rumors which are still flowing online with so many confusions. According to those rumors, the phone will feature a dual-camera setup where the alignment of the cameras is not yet confirmed. Some rumors do say that the phone will be packed with an 8GB of RAM which raised the eyebrows of many. This list keeps growing until OnePlus gets launched this summer as speculated.

