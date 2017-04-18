OnePlus 5 spotted in Radio Regulation Authority; Set to launch in Q2

We all knew that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is going to name its next flagship phone as OnePlus 5 instead of OnePlus 4. Now it is also confirmed by the company. But the exact date of launch is not revealed by them, though we know it is going to happen in the coming months.

Few sources do say that the launch date of OnePlus 5 is all set for Q2 of 2017, which means we will be able to own this handset before the end of June. Because of the rumors and leaks flowing online, it has been possible for us to picturise the final outlook of the device. It looks like, the upcoming device is the most premium version when compared to other OnePlus phone series.

This is not the end. We receive rumors regarding the specs of this phone on daily basis. Now, OnePlus 5 has been spotted once again which revealed some more details about it. This time, the device is spotted in China's Radio Regulation Authority database. It gave away almost all information about the device.

With a model number - A5000, the device will come with 8GB of RAM. The specs which we are discussing here is almost similar to the specs leaked so far. We already knew that this phone is going to be equipped with the Qualcomm's latest processor - Snapdragon 835 SoC.

The few rumors said that the body of the phone will be made up of ceramic replacing the patent aluminum material. The new spec also speaks about the same. By combining all the leaks we received so far, we can confirm that the device will sport a dual camera setup. It makes this phone stand out as the best when compared with OnePlus 3T, which was earlier known for its sharp camera.

It also looks like both OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 5 will offer the same camera features. Even the upcoming device will have a 23-megapixel rear camera and 16-megapixel selfie shooter like its predecessor. Storage wise, OnePlus 5 is said to come with two variants. One with 6GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage whereas, the other with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

It may come with storage expansion option of up to 256GB. The device will run on Android 7.0 Nougat with OnePlus OxygenOS UI on top of it. It supports Dash Charge fast with a battery of 4000mAh. Price details are not yet known, but speculations suggest that the phone will hit the market in the second quarter of this year.

With so many good features and specs somewhat similar to other smartphones which were released this year, we cannot deny the fact that OnePlus 5 is going to be a tough competitor to them.