OnePlus 5 starts receiving OxygenOS 4.5.2 update

OnePlus has recently launched its flagship smartphone the OnePlus 5. Thanks to its powerful specs lineup, it has already made a good impression in the mind of smartphone enthusiasts.

Speaking of the software aspect, OnePlus 5 comes with Oxygen OS that is based the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The company has improved over the user experience by adding some notable features. These include custom vibration patterns, a new reading mode, expanded screenshots, etc. However, the highlight feature of the new OS is the 'Quickpay', which integrates Paytm right into the OS and lets you complete the transactions instantly.

OnePlus 5 has already received its first software update the Oxygen OS 4.5.1 that brings improvements upon camera, connectivity, system and more. Now, the phone has received its second update, the OxygenOS 4.5.2. It is worth pointing out that the new update comes in just 36MB, so users won't have to delete files in order to get the update.

The software upgrade has brought in improvements upon the stability of the system, network, and Bluetooth of the device, as well as optimizations for the camera and compatibility with 3rd party apps.

Moreover, this new update will also fix small issues with installations and system update failures. Currently, the OxygenOS 4.5.2 version is available OTA. However, it will take some time before it is rolled out to all the eligible devices.

If you wish to, you can check for it manually. All you have to do is go the System Updates in the Settings menu. You should also keep in mind that your smartphone is fully charged before you start with the update.