OnePlus 5 teaser confirms dual camera setup on the rear

The hottest yet-to-be-announced OnePlus 5 is going viral all over the internet. Just a few days left for the company to officially announce the device, but as expected the teasers and leaks are surrounding it without any break.

A new teaser has surfaced online revealing the back portion of the smartphone. As per this teaser, the device will house a dual camera setup on the rear which is aligned horizontally. It also looks like flash has been placed next to the duos. You can even notice the company's logo located on the center.

This general sketch also depicts the half occupied antenna lines on the top left and bottom right edge of the phone.No other information has been given away by this image, but if this leak turns out to be true, then the integration of dual camera in this phone can be taken as a sign of confirmation.

Just a few days back, we got to know that the OnePlus 5 will be fueled by a 3300mAh battery instead of the rumored 3600mAh battery. Later, a new leak revealed the fast charging ability of the smartphone as well.

Apart from this, the company's CEO Pete Lau has confirmed the use of the recent Snapdragon 835 SoC and that it will be the thinnest flagship smartphone. The device is also expected to be launched in four color variants such as dark red, gold, black and light blue/cyan.

Though the basic specs are already out, the details regarding the price are not yet revealed by the company. But the potential price tag of the upcoming flagship device was sketched by the analyst Pan Juitang.

According to him, the onePlus 5 will cost more than the OnePlus 3T. The exact numbers are not yet given out, let us wait for some more days for the company to officially announce it and reveal the unknown data.

