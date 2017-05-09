Another OnePlus 5 teaser is out; Analyst confirms 8GB RAM

Lately, the OnePlus 5 rumors and leaks are pouring in heavily. It was only yesterday that we saw that the sketches of the upcoming flagship killer hit the web showing that it might arrive with four cameras. Now the company has come up with a teaser image and yet another confirmation on when it might launch the 2017 flagship.

On Weibo, OnePlus posted a teaser with the caption "Hello 5" on it. There is a phrase "Hey Summer! Give me five!". This teaser confirms not only the name of the upcoming smartphone but also its possible release date. Even last week, the company confirmed that they will skip the OnePlus 4 and launch the OnePlus 5 instead and that the smartphone will see the light of the day sometime this summer.

Summer is all set to debut on June 21 and last until the end of September in the Northern Hemisphere. Going by the last year's OnePlus 3 launch, we can expect the upcoming flagship to be unveiled in June itself. Moreover, we had come across a Q2 launch date in a previous speculation about the OnePlus 5.

Dual-lens selfie camera So far, there is no official information other than the launch time frame and the name of the upcoming flagship killer from the stable of the Chinese manufacturer. The device is believed to arrive with four camera modules - a dual-lens rear camera and a dual-lens front camera. The dual-lens selfie camera is not a new feature in smartphones. There are a handful of such selfie-centric smartphones in the market. Also read: OnePlus 5 screenshot leaks showing 8GB RAM 8GB of RAM This was revealed by the recent sketches that hit the web. A leaked screenshot stated that the OnePlus 5 might have 8GB of RAM. Even the analyst Pan Jiutang hinted at the presence of 8GB RAM in the smartphone. The analyst left a response to the OnePlus teaser stating "last year LeEco was supposed to launch the world's first 8GB RAM phone (but they didn't), the time seems to be now". Rumored features The OnePlus 5 is believed to arrive with the latest octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor. The display is likely to be a 5.5-inch panel with QHD 1440p resolution. The other aspects of this smartphone are not known, but we do expect it to have great flagship features and specs making it on par with the others in the market.

