OnePlus 5 to come with Read Mode feature and improved OxygenOS experience

As the launching date of OnePlus 5 is drawing nearer, OnePlus is dropping more hints about the device. The company has already released a few posters and camera samples of its upcoming flagship.

Yet again, it has taken to its official Twitter account to share a video that suggests that OnePlus 5 would be arriving with a filter of blue light as well as many new software features. The video shows an eBook reader that has a manually adjustable setting for the display's color temperature. It also showcases that the OxygenOS has been refreshed.

Display-wise, the OnePlus 5 is expected to feature a 5.5-inch screen with full HD resolution. If users continuously stare at a display that emits blue light, it will affect their eyesight and sleeping cycle. This is why many smartphones OEMs are adding blue light filter feature these days for providing better reading and screen viewing experience to users. This feature is helpful to reduce the eye strain.

Get a taste of how we've refreshed OxygenOS 😉 pic.twitter.com/JNAKJWiucw — OnePlus (@oneplus) June 15, 2017

Xiaomi's MIUI offers a feature called 'Read Mode', which turns the color of the display into a pale shade of yellow. Even Apple has introduced a similar feature known as 'Night Shift' for iOS. Apart from that, there are many apps for that purpose in the Play Store.

Now, it seems like OnePlus 5 will also be coming with this feature. It is being speculated that the company will make the available on OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3 as well.

Other than that, OnePlus has also tweeted boasting that how smooth the OxygenOS experience will be for the OnePlus 5 users. The tweet contains a picture of a woman standing in front of colorful walls and the caption reads "software designed with style and refinement".

It is being presumed that the colorful background is actually clue suggesting the OnePlus 5 will carry support for UI themes. Well, whatever the case, we will just have to wait for 4 days to get answers to all our queries.