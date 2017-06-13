OnePlus 5 to arrive with UFS storage, hints company CEO

OnePlus 5, the upcoming flagship killer smartphone is all set to be unveiled on June 20. The India launch is slated for June 22 and will happen in Mumbai.

The confirmation regarding the launch date of this smartphone hasn't marked an end to the rumors and leaks. In fact, the speculations have increased since the confirmation on the launch date came in. Besides the gossip mongers, the OnePlus CEO, Lui Zuotu (Pete Lau) himself has been revealed the hints one by one, thereby building the hype around the OnePlus 5.

Now, the OnePlus CEO has come up with another hint that tips the type of storage that they will use on the OnePlus 5.

UFS storage confirmed

According to the latest Weibo post made by the company's CEO, the OnePlus 5 will arrive with the UFS (Universal Flash Storage). Though the post doesn't confirm this directly, it reads, "Now the flagship machine UFS have become a selling point, too much fun."

It's beneficial

The UFS storage is a common flash storage that is used on gadgets such as mobile phones, cameras, and other devices. The UFS storage is aimed at reducing the confusion and removing the necessity to have various types of storage cards on different devices.

What else to expect?

Taking this as a confirmation from the OnePlus CEO, we can say that the OnePlus 5 will be a cutting-edge smartphone with 128GB UFS type internal storage space, 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 835 SoC. With these specifications, the upcoming flagship killer won't be a disappointing offering, we believe.