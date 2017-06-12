OnePlus 5 video teaser shows dual camera lenses at the back

OnePlus is all set to uncover their much-awaited flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 5 on June 20. With a few more days left for the launch of this device, the company has taken to Twitter to release the first video teaser that shows off the features of the OnePlus 5.

It is a short video teaser of 10 seconds that reveals the features. It shows the dual camera setup at its rear along with the flash at the center towards the left of the smartphone that has been confirmed by an official tweet. From the tweet, it is confirmed that the OnePlus 5 will feature a metal unibody build, most probably aluminum.

A monochrome sensor possible

A previous leak suggested that camera is believed to have two different sensors - a color sensor and a monochrome sensor to provide better low-light performance. This further led to the speculation that OnePlus and DxO Labs have collaborated to develop the camera.

A night shot shared by the OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau, shows the capability of the OnePlus 5 camera to capture low-light shots. The shot packs lots of details and is almost noiseless.

Rumors OnePlus 5 features

While the smartphone is yet to be launched, there are several rumors and official confirmations tipping the potential specifications of the OnePlus 5. Going by the sane, the OnePlus 5 has been confirmed to arrive with the powerful Snapdragon 835 SoC. The device is expected to make use of 8GB RAM and run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS out of the box. It is also said to draw the power from a 3300mAh battery coupled with improved Dash Charge feature.

As the launch date of the OnePlus 5 is approaching close, we can expect to see more such video teasers popping up online to reveal what the company has actually got to roll out its sleeve.