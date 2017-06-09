OnePlus 5 visits Geekbench with 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 835 SoC

The upcoming OnePlus flagship - OnePlus 5 is hitting the headlines almost every day. Ever since the June 20 launch date has been confirmed, the rumors regarding the device have only increased in number.

Previously, a source code that was discovered on the landing page for OnePlus 5 on Amazon India confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC. The source code went on revealing that the upcoming flagship killer smartphone will equip 8GB RAM under its hood for a smooth and lag-free multitasking performance. Now, OnePlus 5 has been spotted on Geekbench confirming the same.

OnePlus 5 visits Geekbench

The OnePlus 5 was spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website. The benchmark listing sheds light on the expected specifications. It confirms the presence of 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 835 SoC. Also, the listing tips that the smartphone will be powered by Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box.

Similar score as HTC U11

The OnePlus 5 Geekbench listing shows that the smartphone achieved a score of 1917 in the single-core test and 6562 in the multi-core test. This is not too surprising as the device uses the Snapdragon 835 SoC. The battery is a 3300mAh unit and it is believed to have an improved Dash Charge feature as well.

Camera capabilities

The OnePlus 5 is rumored to arrive with a dual-lens rear camera setup. One of the lenses at the back is said to be capable of shooting snaps in monochrome that will provide sharper photos with immense details. Even a night shot clicked by OnePlus 5 was shared by the company's CEO Pete Lau showing that the camera can perform pretty well even in low light conditions.