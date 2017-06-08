OnePlus 5 will be featuring 8GB RAM: WIll likely come in two variants

We already have the launch dates for OnePlus 5. While the company will be holding events at different locations around the globe in India the launch will take place on June 22 at 2 pm in Mumbai.

There is much excitement for this device and many have been waiting eagerly for OnePlus to bring the next flagship killer smartphone into the market. And now we are just a couple of days away from seeing the device hands-on. Against such backdrop, we might nonetheless have little room for imagination as a new leak of OnePlus has appeared online.

A launch page posted by Amazon India, OnePlus's exclusive retail partner in the country, reveals that OnePlus 5 will have a Snapdragon 835 processor and 8GB of RAM. Popular tipster Evan Blass spotted the smartphone's 8GB RAM through Amazon India landing page source code. He also confirmed about Snapdragon 835.

This is from the source code of the teaser landing page, here: https://t.co/eZrZANmocK — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 7, 2017

However, the main point here is that the smartphone will feature 8GB of RAM. Well, there are not a lot of smartphones who offer such RAM capacity. There are only a handful of smartphones in the market and now it seems that OnePlus 5 will be one of them.

Besides with this leak, we are now assuming that OnePlus 5 will come in two variants, possibly a 6GB one and an 8GB one. Moreover, it looks like OnePlus 5 will be a pricey smartphone. Don't expect it to be cheap. And 8GB RAM phone should be priced in the range as other flagships from Samsung or Google or any other brand.

Having said that, we also have some clue about the cameras of the smartphone, it is expected to feature dual camera setup at the back and this time OnePlus is promising better camera performance with its upcoming smartphone. The only question that is left is about the display. It is still a mystery for now.

In any case, as the handset is scheduled to launch soon we will get to know everything about the smartphone in all its glory.