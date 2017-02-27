OnePlus 5 with Snapdragon 835, Android 7.0 Nougat, 23MP rear camera, 256GB storage & more spotted

OnePlus 5 is in the making suggest a leak by a Korean website. Earlier reports suggested that the upcoming phone by OnePlus will be the OnePlus 4. However, if the new rumors are to be believed, the company is ditching OnePlus 4, instead announce OnePlus 5.

Rumors reveal that the upcoming OnePlus 5 will come packed with a dual edge display alongside a glass body structure. Why the company is skipping OnePlus 4 is because of a superstitious belief of number "4" being an unlucky number.

The rumored OnePlus 5 is expected to feature a glass body almost similar to that of the Xiaomi Mi Mix and Samsung Galaxy S7 edge. Not only that, OnePlus 5 might also come packed with wireless charging capability.

As per the specifications, OnePlus 5 will be powered by Snapdragon 835, however, in case the launch date clashes with Samsung Galaxy S8, OnePlus is expected to go with Snapdragon 830.

In terms of storage capability, OnePlus 5 might come packed with 6GB of RAM paired with 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to. Apart from the 64GB variant, OnePlus 5 might also come with a 256GB storage option.

Well, the key highlight of the upcoming OnePlus 5 is its camera setup. As per the optics, OnePlus 5 is going to feature a 23MP rear camera and is expected to deliver the best shooting performance and imagery capability ever. While on the front, OnePlus 5 fits a 16MP selfie shooter.

Furthermore, OnePlus 5 is also going to include a USB Type-C port, fast charging capability, and a 4,000mAh battery. Well, these are just rumors for now and should be taken with a pinch of salt until the company issues confirmation on the same.

