Forget OnePlus 5; OnePlus 5T with glass back to be released in Q4

OnePlus 5, the upcoming flagship smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer is yet to be launched. So soon, the rumors regarding the OnePlus 5T have started surfacing online.

It is of course too early to talk about the OnePlus 5T, but the Twitter-based tipster from China, @mmddj_china has tweeted stating that the OnePlus 5T will be launched either in the Q3 or Q4 this year. The user has also revealed that the alleged smartphone will flaunt a glass back panel. The device is also tipped to arrive with support for wireless charging just like a few other flagships in the market.

As mentioned above, it is too early for us to discuss about the OnePlus 5T, which will be a kind of follow-up of the OnePlus 5. The latter is slated to launch on June 15 as suggested by the leaked teasers, but an official launch date confirmation is awaited.

Lately, the company has been teasing the OnePlus 5 suggesting that the smartphone might arrive with a retail box that the fans choose. Also, the retail packaging of the upcoming flagship killer reveals that presence of a 16MP dual-lens rear camera setup on the smartphone. Going by the existing rumors, the OnePlus 5 is likely to feature the Snapdragon 835 SoC, 6GB/8GB RAM, a 5.5-inch QHD 1440p display, and a 3300mAh battery.

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 3T in late 2016 and it was just a follow-up of the OnePlus 3 that was launched in the second quarter of the year. The major differences were the processor, camera and battery capacity among the rest. Likewise, we can expect the OnePlus 5T to be an upgraded variant of the soon to be launched OnePlus 5.

