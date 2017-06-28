OnePlus 6 with rear fingerprint scanner will cost more than $800

OnePlus has just launched its flagship smartphone OnePlus 5. Following the announcement, the company held an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Reddit, wherein it answered some questions asked by the users.

As you know, the company said in the session that OnePlus 5 along with OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3 will get Android O by the end of this year. Other than talking about older and current models, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has also revealed some information about its upcoming flagship. Apparently, OnePlus is planning to move the fingerprint scanner on the back of its next-gen phone, which should be called the OnePlus 6.

This means that OnePlus 6 will come with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Well, it does make sense since most of the smartphones these days sport the fingerprint sensor on the back. While both Samsung and Apple are tipped to come up with smartphones featuring an on-screen fingerprint scanner, we haven't seen any solid proofs yet.

So until the technology to embed the fingerprint scanner into the display is invented, we should expect to see flagship devices with rear-facing fingerprint scanners.

In addition to this, OnePlus also said that OnePlus 6 will cost more than $800 (roughly Rs. 51,000). Well, it kind of hit us since the company is known for offering feature-reach smartphones at a low price. OnePlus's current flagship OnePlus 5 is priced higher than its predecessor but its sales are not affected.

However, if the price of OnePlus 6 crosses the Rs. 50,000 mark, it will definitely affect its sales. Especially, in emerging markets like India where price plays a huge factor in the purchase decision.