OnePlus CEO confirms OnePlus 5 will come with a 1080p display

OnePlus 5 is expected to be launched later this month and the leaks and rumors seem to just pour in almost every day.

And just as we were expecting, a new leak has popped up online and this time it kind of confirms the upcoming smartphone's display. What's interesting is that the leak comes from OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau himself. Lau has posted a screenshot of OnePlus 5 and it shows that the upcoming smartphone will come with a full HD display.

The image has been uploaded on Weibo and the website has not compressed the image. Therefore it is possible to access the full image. And this further means that this image has a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. So basically it confirms that the display resolution of the OnePlus 5 will be a full HD display.

The image of the alleged OnePlus 5 also suggests that the smartphone is running on Hydrogen OS and the smartphone will have a clean UI. The screenshot also confirms features like VoLTE, 4G, and dual SIM.

However, OnePlus has also previously confirmed some other features of the upcoming smartphone. As such, OnePlus 5 is confirmed to feature a 1080p display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC. Further, the Chinese manufacturer is also collaborating with DxO Mark to enhance the cameras on OnePlus 5.

In any case, while the launch is going to happen soon we will know the final specifications and features of OnePlus 5 in the coming days.

While there is a lot of excitement for the upcoming flagship killer, here are some of the rumored specs and features.

The OnePlus 5 is expected to come with a metal unibody design along with a 5.5-inch full HD display. It could sport 6GB RAM along with 64GB of storage. The fingerprint scanner will be present and it will likely be integrated into the physical home button on the front. The smartphone will run on Android Nougat 7.1 based Oxygen OS 4.0.

In terms of camera, rumors have indicated that the smartphone will feature a dual camera setup at the rear and it will have a combination of 20-megapixel camera and a 16-megapixel camera with PDAF, LED flash, OIS, and EIS. At the front, the handset could sport a 16-megapixel sensor. Lastly, the smartphone is said to house a 4,000mAh battery with Dash Charge support.

Via