OnePlus has something to say on iPhone 7 lookalike concerns of OnePlus 5

OnePlus 5 is undoubtedly one of the most sought after flagship smartphone of the year 2017. While the handset itself is a topic of discussion among the smartphone enthusiasts because of its top-notch features and design, the OnePlus team is also making sure that the hype around their upcoming product does not fade away before its official launch event which is scheduled on June 21, 2017.

For this the company has adopted an intense marketing campaign that you must have witnessed on your Facebook timeline and on other media channels. Besides, the company's important team members are also keeping a close eye on social media channels to track consumers' responses before the flagship killer goes live in the upcoming week.

Having said that, we have been hearing a lot about the fact that the OnePlus 5 would look a lot like the Apple iPhone 7 Plus. While it's not a big deal for many, some users have expressed their disappointment on social media channels mocking the brand for not coming out with an original design of their own.

As per a report on phonerena.com, Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus voiced his opinion on the same by tweeting, "Does anyone still remember the commotion regarding the OnePlus 3 design before it came out? It stopped as soon as people got the device."

This indicates that OnePlus is quite confident about the upcoming smartphone and is keeping a close check on the social media responses.

We believe it's too early to give a final verdict on the design of the upcoming flagship, which will have a certain charm of its own even if it resembles the Apple's flagship. Not to forget the fact that when it comes to OnePlus, the company is well aware of its products and consumers choices. However, if you still have some doubts, just wait for the launch event which is around the corner.

Stay tuned on GIZBOT for more on OnePlus 5.