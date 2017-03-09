OnePlus hosts “Best Smartphone Contest”; Grab the chance to win Rs. 1 crore

OnePlus has announced the "Best Smartphone Contest" in order to celebrate the success of OnePlus 3T, which is the best-rated smartphone in India. The smartphone has got the highest rating of 4.4.

The Best Smartphone Contest is a promotion campaign that lets users interact with the brand while taking part in the contest. A lucky user can win the grand prize of Rs. 1 crore, which is the largest prize offered by a brand ever. Apart from this, there are many attractive incentives for thousands of lucky participants. The company has also released the first ever TVC of the brand.

To promote this campaign, the brand ambassador of OnePlus, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan and OnePlus fan, Rohan Joshi of AIB fame will jointly launch a series of unique activations. It includes a quiz show where the Bollywood celebrity will play the role of a contestant for the first time.

The brand has come up with a TV commercial as well. The TVC opens on the set of a game show in which Rohan Joshi will be the contestant and Amitabh Bachchan will be the host. The final question will reward the contestant with Rs. 1 crore.

SEE ALSO: OnePlus ropes in Amitabh Bachchan as its brand representative

The question is "Which is the best rated smartphone in India?" Rohan states that he knows the answer but he quizzes Mr. Bachchan making him reveal the answer.

Eventually, Mr. Bachchan becomes the contestant and he instantly calls for the audience poll to help him. There are four options given on the screen but the audience vote for the OnePlus 3T. So, Mr. Bachchan requests to block option A - OnePlus 3T and announces Rohan as the winner of the grand prize of Rs. 1 crore.

Mr. Bachchan then announces the "Best Smartphone Contest." To take part in this contest, you must give a missed call on 8505 888 888 and play the final round with Mr. Bachchan himself. Or, you can register on http://www.oneplusstore.in/onecrore. Those why buy the OnePlus 3T on March 10 via www.oneplusstore.in will get a free phone cover