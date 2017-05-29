OnePlus introduces new referral program for users

OnePlus is all set to take the wraps off its new flagship, the OnePlus 5. While we don't know the exact date when the device will be officially unveiled, it should be sometime in the next month.

The company is even discontinuing its older devices as the launch of the OnePlus 5 is drawing closer. OnePlus has recently published a confusing message on their official forum. Via this message, the company informs its fans that they have one more chance to get hold of the current generation flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 3T, before its goes out of stock.

Also Read: New OnePlus 5 leak reveals design similar to iPhone

Now, prior to the OnePlus 5 official launch, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has announced a 'OnePlus Referral Program' for its customers.

According to the company, OnePlus phone owners will get a unique referral link through which they can suggest their friends buy a OnePlus smartphone. Their friends will then get $20 discount on any accessory when they purchase a OnePlus device through the official store.

What's more, those who will share their referral link with others will receive 100 referral points. Sounds like a sweet deal; doesn't it!

Also Read: OnePlus 3T will not be discontinued in India: Will be available until later this year

"Anyone who's ever bought a OnePlus smartphone past, present, or future, can get a unique referral link. Once you've got a link, just share it with someone interested in buying a OnePlus device and wait for them to hit the order button. If your friend uses your link to purchase a OnePlus smartphone, they'll receive $20 - or an equivalent amount in your local currency - off on an accessory of their choosing. No more than 30 days later, we'll drop 100 referral points in your referral hub," said the company in a blog post.

Unfortunately, the referral page doesn't seem to work in India. However, we expect OnePlus to introduce a similar kind of referral program here as well.

Via