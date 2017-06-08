OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 4.1.5 update for OnePlus 3 and 3T smartphones

Good news for OnePlus 3 and 3T owners. OnePlus is now rolling out the Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based OxygenOS 4.1.5 update to these two smartphones.

This is a full-fledged software update that brings many new features to OnePlus 3 and 3T users. As such, the new update brings system push notifications that will allow users to receive information from OnePlus. The update also brings several bug fixes associated with the operating system including a VoLTE issue on certain Reliance Jio SIM cards and a connection issue associated with Android Auto.

As per the changelog provided on OnePlus' forum with the OxygenOS 4.1.5 update the network settings for select carriers has bee updated. OnePlus Community app has also been updated to version v1.8 whereas the Android security patch level now stands at May 1, 2017.

Additionally, the update also brings some optimizations to the battery, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS as well. Improvements to the proximity sensor, camera low light focus, and expanded screenshot have been done as per the company. Notably, OnePlus claims that the latest update brings increased stability to the operating system as well.

The OxygenOS 4.1.5 update is being rolled out as an OTA and thus it should be rolled out in stages and the smartphone owners should receive the update in coming days. You can also always check for the update manually by going to the phone settings>about phone>check for updates.