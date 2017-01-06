OnePlus Opens its First ‘Experience Store’ in India

OnePlus, a global mobile technology startup, today inaugurated its first ever 'Experience Store' in India. Located in Bengaluru (Karnataka), the store is the first-of-its-kind single brand retail store in India and will be a one-stop destination to experience the complete range of OnePlus products.

The OnePlus Experience Store will provide customers with a first-hand opportunity to come and have an immersive experience of all our products including smartphones, accessories and lifestyle merchandise.

SEE ALSO: Why Asus ZenFone AR Is A Phone That Matters!

In addition, a slew of unique engagement activities will be conducted on an on-going basis to provide a differentiated experience to our users and fans.

Spread over 14,000 sq. ft., the OnePlus Experience Centre is one of the biggest stores on the most popular high-street retail hub and CBD of Bangalore - Brigade Road.

The store is spread over four zones with an independent service center in the basement, a retail cum community zone on the ground and mezzanine floors, a swanky office space on the upper floors and a café cum lounge area on the rooftop.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony today, Vikas Agarwal, General Manager - India, OnePlus said, "At OnePlus, we are committed to making superior technology and quality products accessible to our users.

We are pleased to launch our first ever experience store in India, one of our most important markets, and dedicate it to the OnePlus community who is the core of our very existence.

SEE ALSO: Lenovo's Launches at CES 2017: ThinkPad X1, Miix 720, Legion Gaming Laptops, Smart Assistant & More

It is for this very community that the store was designed, to deliver a personalized experience, while allowing them to try and test complete range of our products before making a purchase."

The OnePlus Experience Store is an iconic landmark on Brigade Road that stands out for its sheer size, grandeur and a fusion of modern aesthetics and technology.

The store is designed and developed by a mix of local and internationally acclaimed architects including the renowned Husna Rehman of Fulcrum Studio from India and Infinity Design and Engineering.

SEE ALSO: Sony BRAVIA OLED TVs Grab All the Attention at CES 2017

The OnePlus Experience Store is yet another significant milestone in our India journey after establishing the local manufacturing, e-commerce store and setting up exclusive service centers across the country.

The store complements our online-only business model by providing an offline destination to our users to experience the complete range of our products before concluding the purchase on our exclusive sales partner Amazon.in or our e-commerce store OnePlusStore.in.

In addition to the regular display and retail activities, the OnePlus Experience Centre will act as a hub of various community engagement activities. All OnePlus fans are encouraged to visit the store and participate. To start with, OnePlus will be setting up an augmented reality game to illustrate its proprietary Dash Charge feature in a very engaging manner.

The center will also support the local technology and startup ecosystem through a series of initiatives including hosting regular focus-group workshops and knowledge sessions in partnership with related industry experts from leading technology companies and industry bodies.

-Press Release

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals