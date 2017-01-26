No more Open Beta updates for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T for a month, says OnePlus

OnePlus is working hard on providing users the best software experience. The company pushed out the Android Nougat based Oxygen OS 4.0 update on January 1, and since then, we have seen two bug fixing updates.

However, the OS is still no stable and has several bugs to deal with. That said, OnePlus today announced that they would not be sending any new Open Beta updates for the next one month due to the Lunar New Year.

So, if your OnePlus 3 or OnePlus 3T facing any issues right now, then you have wait for the next one month for the company to resolve these problems. Here’s what OnePlus has shared on their official forums page.