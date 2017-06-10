OnePlus releases video of OnePlus 3 VS OnePlus 5 audio recording capabilities

OnePlus is not holding back anymore. The company has already shared some renders of the soon to be launched OnePlus 5 and through this sneak peek, we know what the device looks like. Apart from that, there have been several leaks from Benchmark listings to the company's CEO revealing information about the new device himself.

Well, everything is happening as OnePlus 5 launch is just around the corner. And it's no surprise that new details about the device pop up almost every day online. Having said that, we have yet again come across a report from the company and it notes that OnePlus 5 will bring improvements in the audio recording capabilities.

The report has been published at OnePlus' forum page and the company says, "We got quite a bit of feedback from OnePlus 3 and 3T users saying they wish they could capture higher quality audio in noisy settings like concerts. So on the OnePlus 5, we made it a priority to improve audio recording."

As per the company, it has brought in some new hardware with the smartphone. Further, the company had assigned a group of engineers to optimize the audio system of the OnePlus 5 to capture much clearer sound. Thus OnePlus 5 has now got improved microphone which performs significantly better in loud environments. "Whether you're an audiophile or not, we think you'll appreciate the difference," states the company.

Interestingly, the company has recorded a video to illustrate the difference between OnePlus 3 and a OnePlus 5 recording capabilities. Check out the difference for yourself in the video below.

What do you think? It sounds much better that the 3 series. Well, it looks like OnePlus 5 will have much higher audio recording capabilities than its predecessors.

Meanwhile, the company has also said, "Our users are those who want the best smartphone experience. The amazing part about our community is that we're held to the highest standards, even on the smallest details that many won't notice. We can't wait to show you the OnePlus 5 and all the areas we've improved it based on your feedback."