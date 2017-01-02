OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Get OxygenOS 4.0 Update With Nougat

OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has recently announced that the company has started an incremental rollout of the OxygenOS 4.0 update for its flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. In addition to the OxygenOS update, the devices will be getting Android 7.0 Nougat as well.

While OnePlus is offering the new update, the company has mentioned that they appreciate active feedback from the customers and their attempts to reach out to the company. The company has also given credit to the customers and has said that because of their feedback, OnePlus was able to better optimize and improve several key areas in their smartphones.

Now with the new update, OnePlus is encouraging the customers to come forward and provide their continued feedback in the bug reporting forum here: https://forums.oneplus.net/feedback/.

Further, the company claims that the OTA will be incremental. However, as of now, the OTA will reach out to a small percentage of the users first and then a broader rollout will be carried out to everyone in a few days.

The list of improvements to look forward in this update include:

#New Notifications Design

#New Settings Menu Design

#Multi-Window View

#Notification Direct Reply

#Custom DPI Support

#Added Status Bar Icon Options

#Improved Shelf Customization

