OnePlus sends out press invites for OnePlus 5 launch event

As the OnePlus 5 launch date draws closer, the exciting centering the phone keeps increasing. With not even a week from the unveiling of the device, OnePlus has started to send out media invites for the event.

The eye-catching press invite is more like a complete press kit. It contains a paper that reads "focus on what matters," which is the tagline used by the company to promote its upcoming flagship phone. Apart from that, the invite also has a kevlar case (while not confirmed, it does seem like kevlar texture wise) for the phone. As expected the case has a horizontal dual camera cutout on the back.

As per the invite, the OnePlus 5 will get a traditional announcement event in Beijing, which will be broadcast all across the world. There will be ceremonies in other countries as well. The Chinese company has taken a dig at other firms by saying that they don't mean it when they refer to customers as friends.

Well, it is quite evident that OnePlus is pretty confident with the upcoming smartphone. Being touted as the "Flagship Killer", the OnePlus 5 will definitely give other manufacturers a run for their money. The best thing about OnePlus devices is; even though they are priced less than other flagships in the market, they come with powerful features and specifications.

For example, the OnePlus 5 will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor along with 6GB/8GB RAM. As mentioned earlier, it is going to arrive with horizontally stacked rear dual camera sensors. And we have already seen the superior quality images captured by the smartphone's cameras.

Yesterday, pre-registration for the device opened in China. And within hours, 50,000 reservations were made for the OnePlus 5.

