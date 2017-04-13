OnePlus starts rolling out OxygenOS 4.1.3 update for OnePlus 3 and 3T

OnePlus has just started rolling out the OxygenOS 4.1.3 over-the-air (OTA) update for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T.

The update changelog shows there are no major changes but there are mostly bug fixes and improvements in performance. Moreover, the changelog is also quite similar to the OxygenOS 4.1,0 update from last month. The rollout which comes in the form of an OTA file will be in a phased manner. As such, the OxygenOS 4.1.3 OTA update will reach users gradually from one region to another.

OnePlus says, "The OTA will reach a small percentage of users today, and we'll begin a broader rollout in a few days."

The update should include the latest Android security patch and it will likely bring several improvements and fixes, like expanded screenshots, blur reduction while taking photos, better video stability while recording, as well as improved Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

The OxygenOS 4.1.3 changelogs also mention that apart from the above fixes and improvements, there are some additions as well. These particularly include a fix for the Instagram swiping bug, a fix for hardware buttons malfunctions, and increased system stability.

So if you own a OnePlus device then you should check for system update notifications. If you have got the update then do let us know what changes are present in the comments.