New OnePlus teaser stirs a buzz; Is the OnePlus 5 launch nearing?

OnePlus is just a few years old but the company has a good reputation in the market for its high-end flagship smartphones. Ever since its entry, the company follows the convention of pricing its flagships competitively and this has made the devices from their stable successful. Now, it looks like OnePlus is all geared up to announce their next flagship smartphone.

You know what this means, don't you? pic.twitter.com/rBCiDUSGHn — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 7, 2017

The smartphone leakster @evleaks has released a new image with the words "Never Settle", which is the signature line of OnePlus. This looks like a teaser from the company regarding the upcoming flagship announcement.

Besides this image, there is no specific information regarding the company's plans expect for the rumors and leaks those have emerged lately. If the rumors are anything to go by, the next flagship could be named OnePlus 5 and not OnePlus 4 as the number four is considered unlucky in China. The phone might feature a ceramic body, a 4,000mAh battery, and a whopping 6GB/8GB RAM with varying storage capacities.

Analyzing the launch pattern of OnePlus over these years, it looks like it is too early to expect the OnePlus 5 right now as the flagship phones are launched later in the year. This tips that there is an increased chance to see a different product getting announced anytime soon. In the meantime, there is another speculation that the company might announce a Midnight Black variant of any of the already existing products. We can get a clear information on the same only when OnePlus reveals the details officially to know what the Chinese manufacturer really has in store for its fans.