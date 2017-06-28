Only 3-4 million units of iPhone 8 will be available for sale initially

Apple always unveils their new smartphones in September. So going by that we should get to see the iPhone 8 in little more than a couple of months. However, many reports have suggested that the iPhone 8 launch might get delayed due to some production issues faced by the components suppliers.

Rumors have it, Apple's component suppliers are finding it difficult to fit a range of parts including the OLED panels of Samsung and wireless charging unit, in the desired production schedule. The wireless charging board is still getting too much overheated. Moreover, they are failing to produce the tiny stacked motherboard as per the required quality and quantity.

A website called DigiTimes had claimed that the iPhone 8 would be launched around October-November instead of September. The website had also explained the reason for the delay saying "technical issues related to the lamination process of curved OLED panels, and the adoption of a 3D sensing system may cause the delay of the new iPhone devices".

Now, according to DigiTimes, initially, only 3-4 million units of the iPhone 8 will be available. And yes, you guessed it right. The shortage of the OLED display is the reason behind it. While Samsung has promised to supply OLED panels to Apple, only 3-4 million units of the upcoming iPhone will be ready for shipping before the device is launched.

The report further claims that due to the limited supply of OLED panels, the company will find it difficult to ship their targeted 50-60 million iPhone 8 units within this year.

However, it is worth pointing out that the latest report by DigiTimes contradicts its previous claims. Here they have mentioned that "new iPhone devices will be ready for shipping before the new smartphones are unveiled at a product event slated for September".

This means that the Cupertino-giant will take the wraps off the iPhone 8 will follow its past launching patterns and we will get to the see the smartphone in September itself.