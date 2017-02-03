Oppo A57 gold variant will go on sale today in India

Launched last week in India, Oppo A57 will be up for sale in the country today. The device will be made available in India at a price tag of Rs. 14,990.

The Chinese smartphone vendor notes that the gold variant of Oppo A57 will be available for purchase online and offline retail stores. As per the online channels, the smartphone will go on sale in Amazon, Flipkart, and Snapdeal.

To recall the specifications, the selfie-focused sports a 5.2-inch HD LCD display with 2.5D curved glass, along with a fingerprint scanner mounted on the physical home button on the front.

Further powered by an octa-core 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM the handset runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box customized with Oppo's ColorOS 3.0 skin on top.

The dual-SIM Oppo A57 comes packed with a 16MP selfie shooter along with f/2.0 aperture and a 13MP of rear camera with an aperture of f/2.2, and PDAF, along with a LED flash module fitted.

As for the storage capacity, Oppo A57 pack an inbuilt storage of 32GB which can be further expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card.

Connectivity wise, the smartphone include options like 4G LTE, GPRS/EDGE, Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi, GPS, USB, and 3.5mm audio jack, which is backed by a 2900mAh battery.