Oppo A57 launched in India at Rs. 14,990; Availability starts February 3

Lately, we came up with a report that the Oppo A57 smartphone will be launched in India on February 3, 2017. But, the smartphone has been launched in the country today at a price point of Rs. 14,990 and will be available for sale from February 3 in the Gold color variant.

The Oppo A57 is a selfie-centric smartphone featuring a 16MP front-facer with an aperture of f/2.0, a pixel size of 1.12um and 5P lens. At the rear, the smartphone is equipped with a 13MP main snapper that comes with LED flash, PDAF, 5P lens, and f/2.2 aperture.

This smartphone dons a 5.2-inch HD 720p 2.5D curved glass display along with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection. Under its hood, the smartphone uses a Snapdragon 435 processor clocked at 1.4GHz paired with Adreno 505 GPU. This processor is paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB default memory capacity that can be expanded up to 256GB with the help of a micro SD card.

Running Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow OS topped with ColorOS 3.0. The dual SIM smartphone supports connectivity features such as 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, and Wi-Fi. Fitted with a fingerprint sensor, the Oppo A57 features a 2900mAh battery that can render a decent backup to the smartphone.