Oppo A77 with 16MP front camera and 4GB RAM launched

Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Oppo has come up with a new smartphone dubbed as the Oppo A77. Apparently, the phone is a mid-ranger as it comes with a price tag of NTD 10990 (around Rs 23,414). As of now, the Oppo A77 will only be available in Taiwan and it is already listed on the company's official website.

While pre-orders for the device will start from tomorrow, it will be made available onwards May 26. The handset has two different color variants: Gold and Rose Gold. It is just 7.3mm thick and weighs 153grams. According to the information obtained from Oppo's Taiwanese website, this new smartphone sports a metal unibody design along with a 5.5 Full HD (1080×1280 pixels) display.

Talking about hardware, the Oppo A77 comes equipped with an Octa-core MediaTek MT6750T chipset that is clocked at 1.5GHz. Backing the processor up, there is 4GB of RAM teamed with 64GB of default storage capacity.

The storage space is further expandable through a microSD card slot. Under the hood, the phone has a 3200mAh battery.

It runs on the company's very own ColorOS 3.0 which is based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. The software part is a bit disappointing considering its price.

Coming to the camera aspect, the OPPO A77 features a 13-MP rear-facing shooter with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, LED Flash. While on the front, there lies a f/2.0 16MP selfie camera with Beauty 4.0 and Portrait Mode.

On the connectivity front, the device offers 4G supports, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), Bluetooth, GPS and hybrid dual-SIM support. Additionally, the phone has a fingerprint sensor that is embedded into the home button.

