Oppo A77 with 16MP selfie camera may launch soon

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Oppo has seen a great rise in its sale which made it secure the third place in shipments as per the Strategy Analytics listing. The company sold over 9 million of Oppo R9S smartphone which helped it to surpass another giant Samsung and manage to the come under top 3 positions.

Now, they are into the announcement of another smartphone by name Oppo A77 which is said to launch sometime soon. This phone will be focused on youngsters by making this as a mid-budget device. Like other smartphones, even this upcoming Oppo A77 phone has been surrounded by rumors and leaks which revealed few of its specs, features and design aspects.

As per the information revealed so far, the phone is said to be powered by MediaTek MT6750T chipset. It will feature a full HD display of 5.5-inch and will be integrated with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory.

To speak about its rumored camera specifications, the upcoming Oppo phone will sport a 13 mega-pixel primary camera on the rear and a 16 mega-pixel front facing selfie snapper. It is designed as a dual SIM phone with an enough battery capacity of 3,200mAh.

The information regarding the price of this phone is not yet known whereas, some sources do say that the phone is expected to launch sometime soon. That is, according to them, the Oppo may launch A77 by the end of May in Taiwan and then release it other areas.