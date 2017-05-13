Oppo announces cash back offer for Oppo F3 and F3 Plus smartphones

Well, this week has been quite exciting as many smartphone brands from Apple to Samsung, Asus amongst others have been slashing their smartphone prices as well as offering many enticing offers.

And now, Oppo, the popular Chinese smartphone manufacturer is also going in the same direction. The company has just announced 5 percent cash back offer on its recently launched Oppo F3 and F3 Plus smartphones. However, there is one condition. The cash back offer is only valid when if consumers buy the smartphone via offline retailer and not through any e-commerce sites.

Further, only HDFC credit card holders will be able to avail the offer. So once purchase is made buyers will be getting the cash back through EasyEMI. Interestingly, with this offer, interested buyers can also get maximum cash back of up to Rs 2,500 per transaction. On the other hand, there is a limit of two transactions per card during the offer period. Cashback will be credited within 90 days of the transaction.

Besides, the offer has already gone live starting today and will be up until May 26.

Just to recall, Oppo F3 and F3 Plus have been launched at a retail price of Rs 19,990 and Rs 30,990 respectively. However, now with the 5 percent cash back, the smartphones will be available for Rs 18,991 and Rs 29,441.

Alternatively, Flipkart and Amazon India already have offers setup for the Oppo F3 and F3 Plus. Offers include Rs 18,500 off on exchange for Oppo F3 while Rs 22,000 off on exchange for Oppo F3 Plus. Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards holders will get 5 percent off as well. Flipkart is further offering no cost EMIs from Rs 1,666 per month and Rs 2,583 per month for F3 nd F3 Plus respectively.