Oppo F1s Rose Gold variant to go sale from February 10 exclusively via Flipkart

Oppo F1s, the selfie-centric smartphone is going to get a new color option this week. Yes, Chinese smartphone vendor, Oppo is releasing the Rose Gold variant of their hugely popular Oppo F1s via Flipkart on February 10, according to the listing on the e-commerce site.

It is worth noting that the new Rose Gold variant doesn't feature any changes in the hardware. As you might be aware that, Oppo recently announced an upgraded variant of the F1s with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage and the Rose Gold variant will be available with the same specifications and will be priced at Rs. 18,990.

Other specifications of the phone include a 5.5-inch HD display, octa-core MediaTek MT6750 SoC, 13MP primary camera, and the USP of 16MP front-facing camera with a plethora of camera modes. The phone is backed by a 3075mAh battery and boots Android 5.1.1 based ColorOS, and most likely, the phone won't receive any software updates.