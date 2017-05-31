Oppo F3 Black limited edition launched: Price, Features and more

Oppo has just introduced a new color variant of the recently launched smartphone Oppo F3. The new variant will come in Black color.

However, the move to introduce a new color variant by the Chinese phone maker is mainly to memorialize the commencement of the ICC Champions Trophy. Besides, Oppo is the official sponsor of the Indian Cricket team. And since the device has been launched in black color, there will also be other Oppo F3 BCCI Limited Edition that will be separately auctioned on Saturday, June 3. This limited BCCI black edition smartphone will come with the BCCI logo.

SEE ALSO: Oppo R11 sample photos spotted online; Full specs revealed

Besides, Oppo has stated that Oppo F3 Black Edition will be available exclusively on Flipkart and retails stores starting June 4.

Commenting on the launch, Will Yang, Brand Director, OPPO India said, "The color 'Black' is synonymous with style and suave. With a stylish edge to the new OPPO F3, we aim to give consumers a chance to make a style statement. With this auction, we aim to contribute towards the growth of the sport in India. We are proud and honored to have this opportunity and be associated with the most loved sport in India."

The specifications and price of the device remains the same. The Oppo F3 is retailing at a price of Rs. 19,990.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Specifications As for the specifications, Oppo F3 comes with a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) In-Cell TFT 2.5D curved display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for protection. The smartphone is powered by a 1.5GHz MediaTek MT6750T6 octa-core SoC which is coupled with Mali-T860 GPU and 4GB RAM. The Oppo F3 offers 64GB of inbuilt storage which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. Cameras, Battery, Software Talking about the cameras, the handset sports dual cameras with 16MP and 8MP sensor at the front for selfies. On the rear, the Oppo F3 sports a 13-megapixel 1.3-inch sensor with PDAF, and LED flash. SEE ALSO: OPPO F3 Review: A good selfie smartphone with some notable compromises Further, the smartphone packs a 3200mAh non-removable battery. Oppo F3 runs ColorOS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Other Features The dual-SIM smartphone offers connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v4.0, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and Micro-USB. The Oppo F3 also features a fingerprint sensor on the home button. The smartphone measures at 153.3x75.3x7.3mm, and weighs 153 grams.