Oppo F3 is now up for sale on Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal

Oppo recently launched the Oppo F3 selfie-centric smartphone and the company has now put up the device on sale on various of the e-commerce platforms in the country.

The Chinese manufacturer earlier had made the device available across 25 cities in India but only through offline stores. The company had even announced a 5 percent cash back offer which was valid if consumers bought the smartphone via offline retailer and not through any e-commerce sites.

However, the Oppo F3 has now been made available online and will be available on e-commerce platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, and Snapdeal at a price of Rs. 19,990.

While the Oppo F3 bears great similarity to Oppo F3 Plus in terms of design and features, the only difference is in terms of specifications. The F3 comes with slightly downgraded specifications. But, again, one good thing is that Oppo F3 does come at a lower price compared to the Plus variant.

In any case, if you are a selfie fan and are interested in the smartphone then here are the details about the smartphone.

Main Highlight of this Smartphone: The camera The Oppo F3 features a dual-selfie camera setup. One of the camera consists of a 16-megapixel 1.3-inch sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The other camera features a double view wide-angle camera that has an 8-megapixel sensor. The smartphone also comes with a Smart Facial Recognition feature which automatically suggests which lens is ideal to take the picture. Oppo F3 also comes with various camera features, like the Beautify 4.0 app, Selfie Panorama, Screen Flash, and Palm Shutter. On the rear, the Oppo F3 Plus sports a 13-megapixel 1.3-inch sensor with PDAF, and LED flash. Display, RAM and Storage Oppo F3 comes with a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) In-Cell TFT 2.5D curved display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 401ppi pixel density. The smartphone is powered by a 1.5GHz MediaTek MT6750T6 octa-core SoC coupled with Mali-T860 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The F3 gets 64GB of inbuilt storage which again is expandable via microSD card up to 128GB. Battery and Software The Oppo F3 is backed by a 3200mAh non-removable battery as well. The handset runs on ColorOS 3.0 which is based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Apart from the battery and software, Oppo F3 also bears a fingerprint sensor on the home button which the company claims will unlock the smartphone in as little as 0.2 seconds. Other Features Oppo F3 has connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v4.0, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and Micro-USB. The smartphone measures at 153.3x75.3x7.3mm, and weighs 153 grams.