Oppo F3 with dual lens selfie camera launched at Rs. 19,990; first sale is on May 13

As promised, Oppo has announced the launch of the Oppo F3 smartphone with a dual selfie camera setup in India. The phone is priced at Rs. 19,990. The smartphone is exclusive to the online retailer Flipkart.

Like the Oppo F3 Plus, this one also has a dual-lens camera setup at the front and this is the USP of the smartphone. The presence of the dual selfie camera lens in not a huge surprise as the same was rumored since long and even the promotional renders of the Oppo F3 those were leaked earlier this week showed the same.

While the first sale will happen on May 13, the pre-orders for the same are open from today until May 12 via Flipkart and Oppo stores. The company has announced that it will conduct a lucky draw on the pre-order entries and the winners can watch the ICC finals live in London.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Display is on par with rivals The Oppo F3 adorns a 5.5-inch IPS LCD 2.5D curved glass display with an FHD 1920×1080 pixel resolution. The display is protected with the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating. The F3 Plus, being a bigger variant, features a larger 6-inch display while the resolution remains the same. Impressive innards and software The Oppo F3 employs an octa-core MediaTek MT6750T chipset clocked at 1.5GHz under its hood. This processor is paired with the Mali T86-MP2 graphics and 4GB RAM. The default storage capacity is 64GB and the same can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card. The smartphone from Oppo's stable runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow based on ColorOS 3.0. The Oppo F3 is powered by a 3,200mAh battery that can render a decent backup to the device. Dual lens selfie camera is the USP As mentioned above, the highlight of the Oppo F3 is the presence of a dual lens selfie camera at the front. The module comprises of a 16MP main snapper and an 8MP secondary snapper with 120-degree wide-angle lens. Apart from this, there is a 13MP snapper with PDAF at the rear of the smartphone. The front camera has the Smart Facial Recognition feature and has the ability to click Group Selfies as well. Connectivity and other features The other features onboard the Oppo F3 include hybrid dual SIM support, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, and 4G VoLTE. There is a fingerprint scanner too embedded into the physical home button at the front.