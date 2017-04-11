OPPO F3 Plus battery performance: Dominating the “new smartphone battleground”

Smartphone these days come feature packed with better, more efficient and faster components that make our lives a lot easier. As we have started relying on mobile devices for most of our day-to-day jobs, we want them to last longer, at least an entire day on a single charge.

But as it goes with electronic devices, they tend to die quickly because of little innovation in battery technology.

However, a few smartphone companies have been able to address the problem. One such smartphone maker is OPPO, which has been working hard to improve battery life and to decrease charging time on its devices.

OPPO's latest handset- the OPPO F3 Plus is the latest example of such hard work and innovation in the battery department. The smartphone features a huge battery with unique charging features that make it last more than a day even with a heavy usage.

OPPO is offering a good deal with this smartphone but will it be a worthy competitor for many of the smartphone brands? Let's find out.

OPPO F3 Plus: Battery Endurance OPPO F3 Plus offers extended daily usage which is one of the device's core features. How does it achieve this? The smartphone is backed a massive 4,000mAh battery unit that gives the F3 Plus endurance of more than 20 hours in my real use. The long lasting battery is just ideal to support the massive 6-inch Full HD screen to stream videos, browse the web, play games, stream music or just making phone calls. The OPPO F3 Plus also uses cutting edge power saving optimizations that makes sure users have access to their smartphone's features when they are needed. OPPO F3 Plus: Enhanced Fast Charging Technology Another interesting aspect of the OPPO F3 Plus is that its massive battery unit is backed by a big charging adaptor that comes equipped with the company's in-house VOOC technology that can easily recharge the 4,000 mAh battery from 0 to 100 percent in less than an hour and half. Users will certainly benefit when their battery level is low as they will be able to charge their device very quickly. While that sounds impressive, OPPO's VOOC charging technology also features a five-layered protection system that utilizes a micro-programmed control unit (MCU), to charge the F3 Plus instantly in an efficient manner. Compared with the conventional high current protection, VOOC protective layering also runs from the adaptor to the port and interior of the phone. Thanks to its unique low-voltage approach, VOOC Flash Charge technology not only allows accelerated charging but also prevents the phone from overheating while charging. Vivo V5 Plus : Battery endurance & Dual-Charing performance And while comparing it with the recently launched Vivo V5 Plus, another selfie-centered smartphone, the handset come with a smaller but decently sized 3,055mAh battery unit. In our everyday usage, the Vivo V5 Plus manages to deliver 16 hours of display time on a single charge. Comparing it with the Vivo V5 Plus again, this smartphone has also been designed to help users make use of their smartphone for a longer duration. The Vivo V5 Plus features a Dual-Charging Engine technology which helps users to achieve a 43 percent charge in about half an hour. It also comes with Charging Protection System that offers a safer, worry-free charging experience.

So it is quite clear that both of these smartphone use different fast charging technologies. But OPPO F3 Plus does get an upper hand as it flaunts a bigger battery capacity that will eventually deliver longer standby time than the Vivo V5 Plus. If you are one of those people who are usually out or people who are completely or partially work dependent on the smartphones, then OPPO F3 Plus definitely has a charging point to save you. OPPO F3 Plus vs OnePlus 3T Besides Vivo V5 Plus, we also compared the OPPO F3 Plus battery performance with the widely popular Oneplus 3T, which packs in a 3,400mAh battery unit supported by 'Dash' charging. While the dash charger that comes in the package is quite fast to recharge the battery, the battery itself drains quickly when you push the Oneplus 3T to its limits. The Oneplus 3T can last for a day with everyday usage. To evaluate the smartphone's real life battery performance, we streamed a full HD video on YouTube on Wi-Fi with brightness level set at 60%. OPPO F3 Plus saw a drop of 7% whereas OnePlus 3T's battery percentage dropped by 10%. OPPO F3 Plus vs Samsung C9 Pro Last but not the least, we also pit the OPPO F3 Plus with the recently launched Samsung C9 Pro, which also flaunts a 6-inch full HD display supported by a 4,000mAh battery unit. In our testing, we found that the galaxy C9 Pro lasts a bit longer than OPPO F3 Plus in everyday usage on a single charge. This is due to the fact that Samsung is using AMOLED panel that does not need power from battery to display black colour. On the other hand, the IPS panel on OPPO F3 Plus requires juice from battery to light up even the darkest colours on the screen. So in case you need better daylight readability and accurate colour tones, then the OPPO F3 Plus's IPS screen is the ideal fit, but if you prefer a bit unnatural saturated colour tones and slighly better battery backup, Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro with its AMOLED screen is the right option. However it is worth mentioning that OPPO F3 Plus's battery recharges in a very short span of time with the help of VOOC charger, while Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro's battery takes a while to reach the 100% mark. OPPO F3 Plus: A good overall performer OPPO certainly makes no compromise in terms of offering the best whether it is battery performance or bringing in some top-of-the-line features with its smartphones. The F3 Plus is no exception. Apart from the long lasting battery, the smartphone also offers great cameras, perfect for selfie lovers as well as for photography enthusiasts. The OPPO F3 Plus is armed with a 16MP primary camera paired with a 120° wide-angle secondary camera in the front for perfect group selfie. It is also equipped with a 16 MP rear camera, with customized sensor with support Dual PDAF, providing you best click in every light condition. It also provides 4GB RAM, 64 GB ROM and octa-core processor, giving a flawless user experience.

On the other hand, the 8MP secondary camera utilizes a 120-degree wide angle lens which offers a good 105 percent field-of-view to make sure you capture extra wide selfie shots that no other smartphone can achieve as of now.

The 8MP secondary camera also incorporates 6P lens to handle distortion and unwanted corner shading. The outstanding rear 16MP camera offers high-quality photography performance with fast focusing speed, noise reduction and advanced low-light performance.

Equipped with Sony IMX398 sensor that has a 1.4um pixels resolution, it offers 40 percent faster focusing speeds even in low light. It works on a 1/2.8 inch sensor offering a good f/1.7 aperture size. The rear camera also gets Dual Phase detection Auto Focus.

All of these results in crisp, clear and vivid shots, not just when the light conditions are favorable but even when users capture images in non-ideal lighting.

Coming to the chipset, the OPPO F3 Plus is impressively fast as it uses an octa-core processor backed by 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM.

It also offers a dual-slot card tray that can hold two nano 4G SIM cards or one nano SIM card with a microSD card, expanding memory by up to 256GB. In addition, OPPO's optimized ColorOS 3.0 system based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow ensures reduced energy consumption and smooth performance.

Moreover, security and privacy is another top priority for OPPO and the F3 Plus comes with Lightning-Fast Touch Access fingerprint scanner, which is undoubtedly one of the quickest in the market. The home-button fingerprint reader on the F3 Plus unlocks the smartphone in a mere 0.2s. Users can further customize the fingerprint scanner for calling and app launch functions.

To top it all, the OPPO F3 Plus is integrated with Google Assistant, which is Google's latest iteration of a voice-assistant designed to deliver a bot-centric AI experience.

Verdict

The OPPO F3 Plus is surely one of the most feature-packed and practically big screen smartphones that users can buy. It offers outstanding multimedia experience with its large 6-inch full HD display, which is supported by a large 4,000mAh battery unit that will never disappoint you.

More so, the OPPO's VOOC fast charging tech is an amazing addition, whenever your smartphone needs a quick boost.