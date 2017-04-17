Oppo F3 Plus black edition launched: Up for sale in India

OPPO has now officially begun the sale of the F3 Plus black edition. Priced at around Rs. 30,990, the F3 Plus black edition is a new color option along with the previously announced gold edition, and both will be available in India.

Commenting on the new variant, Sky Li, OPPO Vice President and Managing Director of International Mobile Business said, "The black color offers a sleek and contemporary style that has been popular with smartphone users around the world. Most importantly, we want to give our customers the ability to personalize their F3 Plus by offering a variety of color options."

This black-hued variant of the flagship F3 Plus also features OPPO's unique dual selfie camera: a 16MP front-facing selfie camera and a first-of-its-kind wide-angle group selfie camera. In addition to the dual selfie camera, the F3 Plus being basically a camera oriented smartphone is also equipped with a powerful 16-megapixel rear-facing camera. This camera uses a customized IMX398 sensor, dual PDAF and f/1.7 big aperture to ensure picture-perfect image quality even in low-light conditions.

Other features of the OPPO's F3 Plus includes premium design, the company's own ColorOS 3.0 operating system, 6-inch screen, dual-slot card tray and an octa-core processor backed by 4GB RAM.

Furthermore, the smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery which the company claims that the smartphone will deliver a standby time of more than 284 hours. The device also comes with OPPO's industry-leading VOOC Flash Charge Solution. The company says that the battery will charge four times faster than standard batteries.