Oppo F3 Plus dual front camera setup with wide-angle lens tipped by video

The Oppo F3 and F3 Plus, selfie expert smartphones will be announced on March 23. Already, we have come across many leaks and rumors regarding these phones. However, there was no information from Oppo itself.

The latest rumors about the Oppo F3 Plus comes in the form of a video that reveals almost every single aspect of the phone. As per the leaked videos, the Oppo F3 Plus' retail box has revealed a list of features and specs that we can expect the phone to arrive with. There is an image showing the front panel of the phone. In this image, you can see the rounded edges, sharp edges of the scree and dual camera setup.

Also Read: OPPO F3 Plus spotted on GFXBench: Key specs revealed

From specs on the retail box, the two front camera lenses are said to be 16MP and 8MP lenses. These selfie cameras are likely to have a 120-degree wide-angle setup with the ability to capture more details in your selfies. At the rear, this phone is said to have a 16MP rear camera snapper with LED flash and autofocus.

Also Read: Oppo F3 Plus key specs leak; confirm dual selfie camera

Apart from the imaging department, this phone is listed to employ a Snapdragon 653 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage capacity. The device might boot the Android Marshmallow OS based on Color OS 3.0. A 4000mAh battery is likely to power enough juice to it.

Oppo will unveil the F3 and F3 Plus smartphones tomorrow. We can get to know the complete specifications and features along with the pricing information at the launch event. Until then, we need to take this rumor with a grain of salt.

Source