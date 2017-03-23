Oppo F3 Plus with dual selfie camera launched in India at Rs. 30,990; Pre-orders are open

Finally, after he many teasers and leaks, the Oppo F3 Plus, the dual selfie camera phone has been launched in India. The phone is priced at Rs. 30.990 and the sale will debut on April 1 via both online and offline stores. The pre-orders debut today and will be open until March 31.

Oppo has launched the phone in Black and Gold color options. The USP of the Oppo phone is its dual camera lens setup at the front. The device has a 16MP primary camera and an 8MP secondary camera at the front. The 8MP sensor has a 120-degree wide-angle lens. Also, there is LED flash at the front. At the rear, there is a 16MP Sony IMX398 sensor with dual PDAF. There are many features that make the selfies perfect.

Also Read: Oppo F3 Plus dual front camera setup with wide-angle lens tipped by video

Take a look at the complete details of the Oppo F3 Plus smartphone from here.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Dual selfie camera lenses is the highlight As mentioned above, the dual selfie camera lenses on the Oppo F3 Plus is the major highlight of this smartphone. You can click gorgeous selfies with the Smart Facial Recognition. This feature suggests which front camera lens is ideal for the selfie. There are camera features including Palm Shutter, Screen Flash, Selfie Panorama, and Beautify 4.0. Display size does justice to the name Going by its name, the Oppo F3 Plus comes with a gigantic 6-inch display. The screen has a FHD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The screen has the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating on top to protect it. It is a JDI In-Cell display panel. Hardware is pretty impressive The Oppo F3 Plus is equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor clocked at 1.95GHz. This processor is paired with Adreno 510 graphics unit, 4GB RAM and 64GB of default memory space that can be expanded further up to 256GB using a micro SD card slot. The device runs on the Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS topped with ColorOS 3.0. Capacious battery is used This smartphone gets the power from a 4000mAh battery that is non-removable. This battery also supports the VOOC quick charging feature. Other features There is 4G support along with other connectivity options in the dual SIM smartphone. The Oppo F3 Plus features OTG as well. There is a fingerprint sensor embedded on the home button at the front. This sensor unlocks the phone in just 0.2 seconds.