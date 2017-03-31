OPPO F3 Plus is a no compromise flagship smartphone at an affordable price

OPPO has launched yet another class leading product- the F3 Plus Selfie centered phablet in the Indian market. The handset marks an upgrade of OPPO's Selfie Expert family of smartphones by integrating a first of its kind dual front-facing camera that comprises of a 16MP primary and an secondary 120°wide-angle lens for extra-wide selfie shots.

The smartphone is launched at a price of Rs. 30,990 and in addition to a revolutionary dual selfie-camera; it also offers a crisp 6-inch Full HD screen for unmatchable multimedia viewing experience, a snappier Snapdragon processor, 4GB of RAM and a big 4,000 mAh battery unit with company's VOOC fast charging support. The devices will be available in OPPO stores across the country and on e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart, Amazon and Snapdeal.

With so much of latest technology tucked inside a sleek metal deign, OPPO F3 Plus is bound to deliver the best-in-class mobile experience. So without any further ado, let's find out how OPPO F3 Plus does that with this in-depth review of the new Selfie Expert.

OPPO F3 Plus Camera is way ahead of competition

With the latest F3 Plus, OPPO has once again proved its expertise in mobile photography front. The smartphone sports a first-of-its kind dual front-facing selfie camera featuring a 16MP primary camera paired with an 8MP secondary camera that utilizes a 120-degree wide angle lens. This secondary lens offers a good105% field-of-view, almost double what other smartphones can achieve to make sure you capture extra wide selfie shots without a selfie stick.





The 16MP primary lens capture selfie image with incredible detailing. The images on the large 6-inch Full HD screen look impressively bright, vivid and have natural colour tones.

Besides, you also get Beautify 4.0, OPPO's indispensable software feature that give clear-cut facial contours with adjustable tone, shadows and light while capturing selfies. Beautify 4.0 is optimized to highlight beauty, but never at the expense of looking natural.

The camera will have Beautify 4.0 Southeast that offers a natural and smooth complexion of the skin, clearing out any imperfection or blemishes. Besides, there are various filters available for all scenarios you can imagine to capture flawless selfies every time and everywhere.

When you have your whole gang with you, just tap on the switch toggle at the camera interface to activate the secondary 8MP sensor to capture extra wide selfies. The 8MP secondary shooter also has 6P lens attached to it that takes care of distortion around the corners. With such groundbreaking camera technology, you can capture more subjects can without using a selfie stick.

Moreover, the camera app has screen flash to brighten up the images in low-light conditions. And with the built-in 'Palm Shutter feature, you can say bye-bye to those shaky blurry selfies.

The mode allows you to just wave your hand in front of the camera to activate an automatic selfie countdown to capture no shaky selfie images. And last but not the least; you also get various filters and watermarks, allowing for endless creativity and fun. You will not feel the need to download any third-party apps while using the upcoming smartphone.

Coming on to the 16MP rear shooter that utilizes Sony IMX398 sensor, the camera has an extra-wide f/1.7 aperture and also comes equipped with dual PDAF that doubles the area of the sensor's pixel array and speeds up autofocus speed by 40 percent. All of this results in images that look super vivid and have unmatchable detailing. The captured shots have true and accurate colour tones without any artificial tones to them.

And for users who keep photography in their highest regard, the camera app offers a variety of modes and filters. The camera app has an 'Expert Mode' allowing you hone in on every detail of photography, offering adjustment for shutter speed, focus, white balance and ISO, along with a leveling gauge and more. You also get Ultra-HD mode, which was first seen in 2014 on OPPO Find 7.

With the mode switched on, the camera shoots four photos consecutively and combines the best parts of each to make one 50-MP, ultra-high-definition image. And you also get Super GIF that instantly creates GIFS that can be played forward or backward. The 16MP rear camera can also record videos in 4K resolution that looks amazingly detailed and crisp on the 6-inch full HD screen.

Summing up all, OPPO F3 Plus packs in some amazing camera features and offers the best-in-class performance in its price-point. It is undoubtedly the finest camera smartphone from the house of OPPO till date.

Battery Performance: A 4,000 mAh battery unit that lasts long and charges up quickly

OPPO F3 Plus is backed a 4,000mAh battery unit that can last for more than one day even with a heavy usage. You can stream full HD videos on the 6-inch Full HD screen, browse the web, play graphic intensive games, stream music throughout the day and there will be still juice left on the F3 Plus. In the real use test, it could easily accompany you for more than one and a half day.

You also get a VOOC charging adaptor equipped with company's VOOC technology that can easily fill the 4,000 mAh battery from 0 to 100 percent in less than an hour and half, which is quite impressive. OPPO's VOOC charging technology features a five-layered protection system that utilizes a micro-programmed control unit (MCU), to charge the F3 Plus instantly in an efficient manner.

OPPO F3 Plus Design: It's big but the most ergonomic phablet we have used in a while

Coming on to design of the OPPO F3 Plus, the large six inch phablet is by far the most ergonomic phablet we have come across in while. The phablet has a sleek body (7.53mm) and the overall weight (185g) is very well managed giving the F3 Plus a light feel in hands. The rounded corners and the careful placement of physical buttons on right and left edges allow you to operate the handset with one hand.

OPPO F3 Plus is made out of aircraft grade aluminum and the handset has a metal unibody design. The smartphone has a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at front with a pre-applied protective screen coating on the display. And instead of those white thick antenna bands that we have seen in various iPhone lookalikes, OPPO F3 Plus has a 'Six-String' ultra-fine antenna lines at the back shell that gives the handset a unique look.

The design also takes care of everyday convenience and you will get a microUSB charging port at the bottom. The non-clickable home button at front integrates a fingerprint sensor that unlocks the handset in a jiffy, in just 0.2 seconds. Moreover, you can instantly launch apps or activate calling contacts via customized Fingerprint-activated app launch feature.

Display: The large 6-inch Full HD screen offers best-in-class multimedia experience

The 6-inches multi-touch full HD IPS display is bright, has good viewing angles and offers an amazing touch response. The images look vivid and the full HD videos will make you stick to the screen for hours. Besides, users who love to play 3D games will find the large screen a sheer delight or long gaming sessions.

There's an eye protection mode that filters the blue light that can strain your eyes when you use the handset in low-light conditions. The display also gets Corning's latest Gorilla Glass 5 protection to protect it from accidental damages.

Processing and Multitasking: Snappier but not the best performer in its price-point

While OPPO F3 Plus delivers unmatchable camera performance and a practical yet premium design, the handset also excels in computing and multitasking performance. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm's Snapdragon 653 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM.

The combination delivers lag free performance in everyday usage, apps fire up instantly and the handset does not stutter while you run the most demanding operations such as editing pictures in photo editing apps, live-streaming on Facebook, full HD video recording, emails, etc.

Moreover, the smartphone's hardware can also run heavy 3D games with no frame drops and can also render heavy graphics from Asphalt 8, Modern Combat 5 with no major performance issues.

Call quality is pretty solid on the handset and 4G, Wi-Fi works smooth. And as far as audio is concerned, the F3 Plus gets a mono speaker unit at the bottom, which is decently loud and produce clear sound. The audio performance through the earphones is also decent.

OPPO's Color OS V3.0: Loads of customization and nifty features



OPPO has made sure you get lag free user experience in everyday life, and to do that the company is offering Color OS V3.0 custom UI skin on top of Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. The custom skin is quite colorful and packs all the tricks under its sleeve to enhance the Android user experience.

There's a dedicated 'Theme Store' that allows you to install various themes to change the look and feel of your smartphone. You can also set gestures to make it easy to operate the handset with an ease. A swipe down from any screen let you search anything on the device and you can also activate the 'Simple Mode' to get rid of all customary Android launcher features. The user interface is smooth and apps don't waste time in loading.

You also get 'Long screenshot' that are great to capture a lengthy chat history or article. And if you are bored of Google Play store, OPPO has also provided a dedicated app store that offers a variety of selected applications from Google Play Sore.

But what is truly the highlight of software part is the addition of Google Assistant. Just long tap the home button and the Google's Virtual Assistant is all set to help you with news updates, weather, and appointments; can draft a mail for you and even save notes among many other tasks it can accomplish.

Storage and Connectivity: Ample storage space for and all required connectivity features

Storage will not be an issue with the OPPO F3 Plus as the smartphone comes with 64GB inbuilt memory with an extensible storage up to 256GB via microSD. For connectivity, you get hybrid card tray that can hold two nano 4G SIM cards or one nano SIM card with a microSD card, VoLTE, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Verdict

OPPO F3 Plus is more than just a selfie centered smartphone. It offers an amazing multimedia experience with its large 6-inch display, lasts long and charges up quickly, captures best-in-group selfies, offers Google Assistant and serves everyday tasks without breaking up a sweat.

At a price-point of Rs. 30,990, it seems like a value for money deal for consumers who don't want to compromise on camera, display, battery, design, computing and multitasking performance.