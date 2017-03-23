Oppo F3 Plus will be launched today in India; Watch the live stream here

After the many rumors and leaks, Oppo is all set to launch the Selfie Expert smartphone in India today. The launch event is set to debut at 12:30 PM in New Delhi.

Oppo has been teasing the F3 Plus smartphone likely featuring a dual selfie camera setup since the past few days. Going by the teasers, the Oppo phone will feature a 16MP main snapper and an 8MP secondary camera at the front. Notably, the Oppo F3 Plus is the first smartphone in the company's portfolio to feature a dual selfie camera setup. Not to mention, there are not manty such phones in the market.

The event will be live streamed for those who are eagerly awaiting to see catch the active live. Here is the live streaming link on the official YouTube channel of Oppo. You can watch the webcast from here once the event starts.

The Oppo F3 Plus will be announced in four other markets such as Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Myanmar apart from India. It goes without saying that the pricing of the phone and its availability will be different in each of the markets.

Going by the previous rumors, the Oppo F3 Plus is likely to arrive with a 6-inch FHD 1080p display and employ a Snapdragon 653 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It is believed to use a 16MP rear snapper. The rumors point at the use of a 4000mAh battery that will keep the device powered for a decent duration.