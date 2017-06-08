Oppo F3 Plus now gets a price cut: Available at Rs. 27,990

Oppo F3 Plus has reportedly got a price cut of Rs. 3,000 in India. The smartphone was launched at Rs. 30,990 in March 2017. Now after the price cut, the handset will be available at Rs. 27,990.

The news comes from Mahesh Telecom who is a Mumbai-based mobile phone retailer. The retailer has been known to come up with such news for other smartphones in the past as well. As such, the retailer has announced the price cut news on its Twitter handle as well as on Facebook and has stated that the "Oppo F3 Plus will now be available for Rs.27990/- only - effective today."

However, the company has given no official statement regarding the same. We will update you once we have the confirmation from the company. As of now, the smartphone is still retailing at the same price of Rs 30,990 on Amazon and Flipkart.

If you are interested in picking up this device then you can read below to know the key features and specifications of Oppo F3 Plus (review).

The handset comes with a 6-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) JDI In-Cell 2.5D curved display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Oppo F3 Plus is powered by a 1.95GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 SoC which is paired with the Adreno 510 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The smartphone offers 64GB of inbuilt storage which is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

Talking about the cameras, these are the main highlight of this smartphone. Oppo F3 Plus features a dual camera setup at the front and is equipped with one 16-megapixel 1/3.1-inch sensor with a f/2.0 aperture and one 8-megapixel sensor. At the back, the smartphone sports a 16-megapixel Sony IMX398 sensor with 1.4-micron pixels, dual-PDAF, a f/1.7 aperture, as well as dual-LED flash.

The handset is backed by a 4000mAh battery with the company's own VOOC Flash Charge fast charging tech. The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) Oppo F3 Plus runs ColorOS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Connectivity options further include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and Micro-USB with OTG. Oppo F3 Plus has inbuilt sensors like accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The smartphone measures 163.63x80.8x7.35mm and weighs 185 grams.