Oppo F3 Plus gets a price cut of Rs. 3,000 in India

Oppo announced the launch of the selfie-centric smartphone Oppo F3 Plus in India in March at a price of Rs. 30,990. Even the Black edition of this smartphone was released in April at the same price.

Now, the company seems to have announced a price cut of Rs. 3,000 on the Oppo F3 Plus, taking it to Rs. 27,990. The smartphone is available in both Gold and Black color options. The F3 Plus is available at Rs. 27,900, which is the new price via both online and offline channels across the country.

Oppo F3 Plus specs

To recap on the specifications, the Oppo F3 Plus (check out Oppo F3 Plus review) comes fitted with a 6-inch FHD 2.5D curved glass display topped with the Gorilla Glass 5 protection. At the core of this smartphone, there lies an octa-core Snapdragon 653 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB default memory capacity that can be expanded further using a microSD card.

The device runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow topped with ColorOS 3.0. It has a hybrid dual SIM slot that facilitates expandable storage. Also, there is a fingerprint sensor that is embedded into the home button at the front. A 4000mAh battery powers this smartphone and the VOOC Fast Charge tech assures 2 hours of talk time in just 5 minutes of charging.

Oppo F3 Plus camera specs

When it comes to the imaging department, the Oppo F3 Plus features a 16MP main snapper at its rear. The camera has a Sony IMX398 sensor, dual PDAF and f/1.7 aperture. Up front, there is a dual-lens selfie camera arrangement with a 16MP primary camera with f/2.0 aperture and an 8MP secondary sensor with a 120-degree wide-angle lens to capture groupfies.