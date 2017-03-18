OPPO F3 Plus spotted on GFXBench: Key specs revealed

Oppo, known for its popularity among selfie-lovers, have once again grabbed the spotlight by introducing another smartphone under its brand. Known as Oppo F3 Plus, it is said to be launched in India this march 23rd.

Though this device has seen lots of rumor across the internet, most of the specifications are now revealed after appearing on GFXBench. The OPPO F3 Plus has been listed as Oppo CPH1613 with a 6-inch display making use of a 1920 x 1080 resolution. This massive display will surely attract some more selfie-lovers. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm processor clocked at 1.9 GHz with Adreno 510 GPU.

It is loaded with 4GB RAM(listed as 3.8GB) and 64GB(listed as 52GB) internal storage. Previous rumors have suggested that the external storage is expandable up to 256 GB using microSD card. GFXBench listing reports show that the device will have 15MP front and back camera, breaking the rumor which stated it will offer dual selfie-camera.

Also Read: OPPO is leading the smartphone photography with its cutting edge camera technology

This may disappoint few who were expecting F3 Plus to feature 16 MP + 8 MP front camera, but let us wait till it is announced officially. The listing did not reveal anything about its battery, but it's expected to come with a 4000 mAh battery.

F3 Plus will come with Android 6.0 Marshmallow, though most of the new smartphones are offering Nougat in it. It is expected that the OPPO F3 Plus will be launched alongside a standard OPPO F3 variant.

Source