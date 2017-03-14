Oppo F3 Plus the dual selfie camera smartphone to be launched on 23 March

Well, when we talk about dual lens camera smartphones the picture that comes to our mind is the cameras that are featured with common phones like Apple 7 Plus or the budget smartphone Honor 6X that has been launched recently.

However, one of the popular Chinese brands Oppo seems to be turning the dual-lens cam trend around. How? The company is now putting them on the front of its new phone the F3 Plus. As per the company, this move comes as a way to offer the smartphone exclusively for the "Selfie Expert". So this new setup will help selfie lovers to capture high-quality images in a 16MP main camera and 8MP sub-camera.

While all this sounds interesting, Oppo has also just announced that it will be simultaneously launching its new dual selfie camera F3 Plus smartphone of F3 series across five markets on 23rd March 2017. The five key markets being India, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

Besides, large advertisements have already been displayed on landmark buildings in Indonesia, Myanmar, and Vietnam with the highlight being in Times Square, New York.

Commenting on the company's move, Sky Li, OPPO Global Vice President and President of OPPO India, said, "At OPPO, product innovation drives everything that we do, and it is our key brand value. The F3 Series will take selfie technology to another level as well as it sets new trends. We are confident it will be a great success and will set a standard that others will follow."

Oppo, on the other hand, by introducing the new tech in its smartphone will look to capitalize on the success of its 'Selfie Expert' Series of smartphones - the F1, F1 Series and F1s.